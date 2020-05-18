“Will provide jobs for all migrants who returned back to UP”,says CM Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that all those migrants who have returned to the state during lockdown will be provided work, employment in the state.

Adityanath said that out of the 1,000 shramik special trains which have been run in the country for migrants, 600 of them have been run by Uttar Pradesh in which workers from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana were brought back to the state.

Slamming the Congress party who have been criticising the government over migrants issue, Yogi Adityanath said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had talked about providing 1,000 buses for migrants. I have been asking the Congress party for the list of these buses since the past three days but haven’t received any list so far.