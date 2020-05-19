Iran approves opening virtual embassy in Palestine

Iranian parliamentary commission gave approval to the government to move ahead with the creation of a virtual embassy in Palestine.

The details of the Iranian move were reported in the Xinhua-the Chinese national news agency. Xinhua, media reports that the Iranian National Security and Foreign Policy Commission approved a bill passed by the parliament and entrusted the Foreign ministry to create a virtual embassy in Palestine within six months. The developments must be reported to the cabinet committee for further groundwork.

On May 12, Iranian lawmakers approved “a double-urgency motion” which, in case of turning into law, would oblige the Iranian government to take certain measures against “hostile measures” of Israel. One of the articles of the motion endorsed by the Commission states that “the historic land of Palestine belongs to the original Palestinian people”.The approvals of the Commission should be turned into a law by Parliament for its enforcement.