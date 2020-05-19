Priyanka’s 1000 buses for migrants : List of buses sent by Congress includes auto rickshaws and bikes

After the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh accepted Priyanka Gandhi’s offer to arrange 1,000 buses for migrant labourers.The list of ‘buses’ sent by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi claiming to be that filled with migrant workers stranded at Delhi-UP border contains blacklisted numbers, cars and even three-wheeled wonder autorickshaws. After Uttar Pradesh Government asked for list of buses which were offered by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for ferrying migrants, Congress published a list of about 200 vehicle registration numbers with corresponding names of some individuals next to them.

On Monday, CM Yogi Adityanath offered a twist to the bitter war of words that has been on between the UP government and Congress led by Priyanka Gandhi over the migrant labourer crisis. The Adityanath government accepted her offer to send 1000 buses to help migrant labourers.

“The offer made to the chief minister through the letter on May 16 in connection with the migrant labourers has been accepted,” Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said in a letter sent to the private secretary of Priyanka Gandhi on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Home Department of Uttar Pradesh government has asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to bring 500 buses to Shahibabad in Ghaziabad and the other 500 to Noida to move the stranded migrant labourers to their home towns in Uttar Pradesh.

The UP government has also asked Priyanka Gandhi to make the buses available to the district authorities by 12 noon on Tuesday to make other necessary arrangements.

This comes after Priyanka Gandhi wrote in a letter to UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home), saying, “Migrant workers are stranded at UP border, especially Delhi-UP border. At a time when thousands of them are walking on roads and have gathered at UP border for registration, sending 1000 empty buses to Lucknow is not only waste of time and resources, but also inhumane”.

The UP government had earlier asked Congress to send the 1000 buses to Lucknow after accepting their offer of help. Now the government has asked Priyanka Gandhi to send the buses to two different locations on Delhi-UP border.