NIA arrested Hizbul Mujahideen militant linked with killing of RSS leader

The National Investigation Authority (NIA) has arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen militant allegedly involved in the killing of an RSS activist and his PSO. The militant was arrested from Hanjala area in Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The militant has been identified as Rustam Ali. He was named in a charge sheet filed by the NIA in the killing of RSS activist Chander Kant Sharma and his Personal Security Officer in April last year.

Earlier, in September 23 last year the police has arrested Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists — Nissar Ahmed Sheikh, Nishad Ahmed and Azad Hussain — in connection with the murder cases of a senior BJP leader and an RSS functionary in the region.

BJP state secretary Anil Parihar was killed in 2018, while senior RSS functionary Sharma and his PSO were shot dead in April last year.