Possible date of Eid Al Fitr, Aid Al Adha announced

The possible dates of Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha were announced in UAE. The announcement was made by Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Science.

As per Ibrahim Al Jarwan Eid Al Fitr may fall on May 24, Sunday. And Eid Al Adha expected to fall on July 31, 2020 (Friday).

So it means the UAE residents will get long holidays. If Eid Al Fitr happens on May 24 then it means a week-long break for UAE residents since Eid Al Fitr holidays (Ramadan 29-Shawwal 3) can range from four to five days. Four days of holiday if Ramadan has 29 days, a five-day holiday if Ramadan has 30 days. And Eid Al Adha holidays begin on Zul Hijjah 10 and end on 12.

These possible dates are subject to moon sightings – as per the Islamic calendar – and will also be officially announced by the concerned authorities.