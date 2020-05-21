HBD Mohanlal : Here are some unknown facts about the complete actor

Superstar Mohanlal celebrates his 60th birthday Today. Mohanlal is often called the first superstar of South Film industry.Mohanlal started his career at a time when soft porn was served in cinema of other languages. At that time, Malayalam cinema used to have excellent content. Mohanlal started doing family films which was liked by the audience. Mohanlal’s popularity grew so much that within a few years a Mohanlal film was releasing every 15 days.

Mohanlal has acted in more than 340 films. He was also a professional wrestler before appearing in films. In 2012, he was bestowed with an honorary title of black belt in Taekwondo from Kukkiwon, South Korea. He is the first South Indian actor to be honoured with the title. Apart from Mohanlal, Hindi film actor Shah Rukh Khan and Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla have received this honour.

Apart from acting and taekwondo, Mohanlal is also very fond of music. In 2014, Mohanlal and musician Ratheesh Vegha formed the music band Lalisom – The Lal Effect.

He owns restaurants in India and overseas, including a chain in Dubai called Mohanlal’s Tastebuds, established in 2002, and a spices, pickles, condiments, and curry powder brand with the same name launched in February 2004 in the Middle East. From 2007, the Eastern Group owns the majority stake in the brand. In 2006, he opened a seafood restaurant named The Harbour Market in Bangalore, and a hotel named Travancore Court in Ernakulam.

The superstar of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal, is the highest-paid actor of the industry. He is a brand in himself. Mohanlal charges Rs 2.25 to Rs 3 crore per film.

Mohanlal is the only South superstar who has a flat on the 29th floor of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Apart from Mohanlal, Shilpa Shetty also owns a flat in in Burj Khalifa. Even at the age of 59, Mohanlal plays the role of a hero.

Mohanlal has won five National Film Awards—two Best Actor, a Special Jury Mention and a Special Jury Award for acting, and an award for Best Feature Film (as producer), also nine Kerala State Film Awards and Filmfare Awards South and numerous other accolades.

The Government of India honoured him with Padma Shri in 2001, and Padma Bhushan in 2019, India’s fourth and third highest civilian honours for his contributions to Indian cinema