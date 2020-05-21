Policeman killed and two others injured in terrorist attack in Pulwama

A policeman was killed and two other policemen were injured in a terrorist attack in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists attacked a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at the joint Naka near Prichoo area Pulwama town.

Three policemen were injured in the firing. They rushed to nearby hospital. One of them was declared brought dead while the other two were referred to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital for specialized treatment.

The police, CRPF and Indian Army have cordoned off the entire area and launched intensive searches to track the terrorists.