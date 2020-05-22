Prominent leader joined BJP

A prominent leader in the state has joined BJP. DMK’s Deputy General Secretary, V.P. Duraisamy has joined BJP on Friday. Duraisamy joined BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan and senior leader La Ganesan.

“Former DMK Deputy General Secretary VP DuraiSamy joined BJP in the presence of his supporters in the presence of party state president Dr Sri L Murugan and senior BJP leader LK Ganesan,” Tweetted BJP.

On Thursday DMK President MK Stalin has removed Duraisamy from party’s Deputy General Secretary post. Stalin also announced the appointment of Member of Parliament Anthiyur P Selvaraj as Deputy General Secretary.