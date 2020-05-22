Sensex tumbles 260 points,Nifty falls to 9050,Axis Bank and HDFC biggest losers

Following RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, acceptance that Indian GDP will tread a negative slope during the fiscal year 2021 the equity market in India dropped deep.While the Sensex dropped 260.31 points, or 0.8%, to 30,672.59, Nifty 50 settled 67.00 points, or 0.7%, down at 9,039.25.

Axis Bank was the worst performer on Nifty 50, losing nearly 6%, followed by HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and ICICI Bank, while Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, Shree Cement and Infosys were able to hold their ground.