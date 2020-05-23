Railways will operate 2,600 special Shramik trains with in 10 days

Indian railways have already got the majority half of the migrant labour force with its Shramik trains since May 1. Around 36 lakhs of stranded migrants have been transported via 2,600 Shramik trains till now to their home states, according to Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav.

The railways is ready to operate the second half of Shramik special trains as long as all migrants want to go home, he told reporters here in New Delhi.

The Northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar received 80 percent of the migrant labor force through these trains. West Bengal received the lowest. Though West Bengal gave a list of over 100 trains, the state government requested a delay in its operation due to Amphan Cyclone in the state.