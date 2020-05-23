State government announces date re-opening educational institutions

The state government is Sikkim has announced the date of re-opening the educational institutions in the state. educational institutions in Sikkim will reopen from June 15.All the schools, colleges and universities in the state will reopen on June 15.Not even a single case of coronavirus infection has been reported from Sikkim, till now.

The classes for students of KG to class 8 will, however, remain closed now. The morning assembly will not be held in schools. There will be no holidays on Saturdays. The final exams will be held in February 2021.

All colleges will have regular classes. Social distancing norms will be followed.