India Meteorological Department issues ‘Red Alert’

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a ‘Red Alert’ for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan for the next two days. IMD has warned that the temperature may surpass 45 degrees Celsius across several parts in north India. IMD cautioned that temperatures could soar up to 47 degrees Celsius in some parts over the next 2-3 days.

“Heatwave conditions over some parts with a severe heatwave over isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telangana during the next five days,” the IMD said in its daily bulletin.

The IMD has also issued an orange warning for a heatwave for east Uttar Pradesh

IMD also forecasted that heatwave conditions may occur in isolated pockets over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalseema and north interior Karnataka are also likely during the next 3-4 days.