Actress Amy Jackson shares her adorable pics on Instagram : Watch Here

Actress Amy Jackson shared an adorable new picture. The gorgeous beauty also posted a picture where she is seen working out with her eight-months-old son Andreas.Amy took to her Instagram Stories, where she is seen exercising holding Andreas, whom she has previously called her “lockdown buddy”.
In one video she wrote: “Gym//creche.”
View this post on Instagram
‘Cannes you not!’ Like everything else, the film festival is cancelled this year. From East to West, film productions are on hold for the foreseeable future but we’re lucky enough to have so many incredible films and series to keep us going all from the comfort of our own home!! So in honour of the festival, I’m going to get dolled up and throw on a couple of the films that premiered last year, starting with ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ Any other mega movie suggestions?! #cannesfilmfestival rewind
Amy and her fiance Panayiotou became parents to a son and shared his image on social media in September last year.Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie “Madrasapattinam” and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.
