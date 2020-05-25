CinemacelebritiesNEWSEntertainment

Actress Amy Jackson shares her adorable pics on Instagram : Watch Here

May 25, 2020, 12:30 pm IST

Actress Amy Jackson shared an adorable new picture. The gorgeous beauty also posted a picture where she is seen working out with her eight-months-old son Andreas.Amy took to her Instagram Stories, where she is seen exercising holding Andreas, whom she has previously called her “lockdown buddy”.

In one video she wrote: “Gym//creche.”

SUNSET.SOFA.SERIES.SELFPORTRAIT II

Amy and her fiance Panayiotou became parents to a son and shared his image on social media in September last year.Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie “Madrasapattinam” and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.

Close