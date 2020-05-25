Actress Riya Sen’s bathtub photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Riya Sen, born, Riya Dev Varma, made her Bollywood debut in a leading role with the 2000 hit comedy, Style. However, she made her acting debut as a child artiste in 1991’s Vishkanya.

Since her Bollywood debut, Riya has featured in numerous films across different languages. Having being born in a family of artistes, it was but natural for Riya to take the same route. But Riya carved her own identity in the industry with various bold roles. Riya is also very active on social media and enjoys a decent fan-base. Recently, the actress shared a bathtub photoshoot on her Instagram handle, and it’s simultaneously sexy and funny.