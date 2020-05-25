HBD Angira Dhar : Lesser known facts about the actress

Angira Dhar is a Model and Film Actress. She is born in Srinagar and is known to be a cute and bubbly actress. She has done a few films and her latest film being Commando 3 opposite Vidyut Jamwal.

Angira Dhar began her career in TV production with Channel V. Here she learnt many technical skills such as script writing, editing and shooting. She has also worked as an assistant director. Channel V gave her many chances to come in front of camera for promos and shows, but she was focused towards learning about production.

She was offered the position of an anchor in ‘Beg Borrow Steal’ by UTV Bindass while working with Channel V. Angira has been part of commercial advertisements such as Cadbury Silk, Domino’s, Everyuth and few more. Recently, she did an advertisement alongside Kartik Aryaan for Oppo F11 pro mobile.

In 2013, she made her Bollywood Debut in the film called Ek Bura Aadmi. She was casted alongside Arunoday Singh and Raghuvir Yadav. It was her role in the web series, ‘Bang Baaja Baraat’ along with Ali Fazal that gave her the recognition. In this web series, she played the role of a spunky, feisty and independent girl. Anand Tiwari casted her in ‘Love Per Square Foot’ opposite Vicky Kaushal. This was Anand Tiwari’s first movie under Ronnie Screwvala Production (RSVP).