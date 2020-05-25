HBD Mannara Chopra : Here are some unknown facts about the actress

Mannara Chopra is an Indian film actress and model who predominantly works in Telugu films as well as a few Hindi and Tamil films. She is the cousin of actresses Priyanka Chopra,Parineeti Chopra. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Zid (2014).

Mannara Chopra was born in Ambala Cantonment, Haryana. When she was born, a male cousin suggested the name “Barbie” (after the doll) only as a nickname.Her name Mannara (which is Greek for “something that shines”) by her friends and family. Mannara’s mother is a jewellery designer and her father is a lawyer. Her mother, Priyanka Chopra’s father and Parineeti Chopra’s father are siblings. She has a younger sister, Mitali, who has studied commerce and is a fashion stylist.Mannara was educated at Summer Fields School, New Delhi, and pursued a BBA degree.

After completing her education, Mannara moved to Mumbai, where she started her career in modelling and moved into advertising. She made 40 commercials, Suzuki with Salman khan ,dulex paints with Farhan Akhtar,she was the original face of Ganna.com commercial,Myntra,three of them alongside her cousin Priyanka Chopra,including one for Dabur Amla Hair Oil, which she said won her “instant recognition” and landed her an offer in Telugu films.She had also appeared in Amit Trivedi’s song ‘”Bas bajna chahiye”, the theme song for Gaana.com.Before making her film debut, she also worked as a fashion designer and as an assistant choreographer, being trained in dance forms like hip hop and belly dancing.She is currently shooting with Director Teja for his forthcoming film alongside Kajal Aggarwal. She has played lead roles in Telugu cinema in thikka, Rogue, Jakkanna. She is seen as a showstopper in leading Fashion Weeks and events as well, last seen at India Runway Week (2018).