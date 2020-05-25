‘Month of June very critical for India’,experts say

With lockdown4.0 coming to an end next week on May 31, the Covid pandemic which had put to test the economic resilience of India is feared to have its impact on the health and lives of masses.

A team of 5 experts led by Prof.Nandulal Bairagiya from the center for Mathematical Biology and Ecology under the University of Jadavpur working on the overall data of India’s Covid progression predicts on the basis of maths that by the month June, India’s Covid positive counts will be skyrocketing at an exponential pace.

Each day 7000 new cases will be registered as per the mathematical projection. The highest Covid attack will be from June 21 through 28 with 7000 to 7500 persons getting infected every day. The report also says India’s Covid count will reach 5 lakh by October.

The consolation part of the report says that by October last, the Covid curve will start its downward slope.