Coronavirus : Actor Prakash Raj helps 44 migrant workers during lockdown

Actor Prakash Raj has gone an extra mile for the migrant workers and has helped them to reach their homes safely. He has sheltered 44 migrant workers at his farm and sent them home after arranging buses for them. In the tweet, the Singham actor shared a slew of pictures of the migrant workers at his farm and wrote, “#MigrantsOnTheRoad .. I’m not done yet … continuing to stand by hundreds of them everyday…#JustAsking ..Folded handsFolded handsFolded handsrequesting you please find a way to reach some one closer to you. Let’s give back to life ..a #prakashrajfoundation initiative” (sic)

