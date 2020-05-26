IMA warns Kerala:” Restrict movements from affected zones”

In a clear warning of riding a next ‘not so pleasant’ Covid wave, IMA directed the Kerala government to restrict the movements to the state from highly Covid affected zones like Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Indian Medical Association also found loose knots in the home quarantine system adopted by the state. Many cases of patients eloping from the home quarantine facility were reported recently. The IMA also advised increasing the Covid tests conducted for the proper screening of Covid virus.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal yesterday had criticized Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter requested railways to cancel a Shramik train carrying migrant laborers to Kerala from Maharashtra.