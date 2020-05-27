40 People killed in attacks by rebel groups

At least 40 people had been killed by rebel groups in African country, Congo. The tragic incident took place in Congo’s eastern Irumu territory.

Members of the Allied Democratic Forces and an Islamic State-linked group known as MTM staged the attacks Tuesday in Samboko, Bandavilemba and Walese-Vukutu in Ituri province. The rebels used machetes and looted food and other valuables .

Around 627 civilians have been killed by ADF forces since Oct. 30. Most attacks have occurred in response to large-scale offensives by Congolese armed forces in the region. Many armed groups exist in Congo’s east, fighting over mineral-rich territory