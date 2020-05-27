Heavy rain in Kerala : IMD issues yellow alert in various districts

IMD has informed that there are chances for heavy rains in Kerala in the next five days.On the basis of this warning, Yellow Alert has been declared in various districts for the next five days.

Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Wayanad districts will be under Yellow Alert on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Met department has forecast heavy rains in North-East states. In the next 48 hours, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will receive heavy showers.

Yellow Alert (Dates and Districts):

May 27 : Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode

May 28 : Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

May 29 : Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram

May 30 : Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur