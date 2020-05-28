Police arrested youth for killing tow people during robberies

Delhi police has arrested a youth aged 20 for allegedly killing two people during two robberies. The accused identified as Pawan is a resident of Shahbad Dairy.

As per police, they had got information on January 6, that a person named Anil Kumar was injured in Rohini after which he was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Later, police received information that another person named Ashu had been killed on January 5 in Rohini.

In both the incidents, the deceased were shot in the head and their mobile phones taken away.

After investigation, the police had arrested three men — Ganga Ram, Rakesh and Raj Kishan — on January 19 for their involvement in the incidents. Pawan, who was also involved in the crime along with the three and absconding, was arrested on Wednesday