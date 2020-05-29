Coronavirus Lockdown 5.0 : Here’s the full list of activities likely to be permitted and prohibited

Narendra Modi-led Centre May extend the nationwide shutdown by two more weeks after May 31. If reports are to be believed, the next phase of lockdown will be termed as “lockdown extension in spirit”. It is said to be focused primarily on 11 cities with 70 per cent of India’s total coronavirus or COVID-19 cases.
Stricter measures are likely to be implemented in metropolitan cities like — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata Chennai. Besides, Ahmedabad, Pune, Thane, Surat, Jaipur and Indore are also in focus.
Activities likely to allowed from June 1:
Banking, ATM services
Print and electronic media
Courier services
Government offices
Private offices with minimum staff
E-commerce companies, e-commerce functions
Electricians, plumbers, carpenters
Newspaper hawkers, domestic helps
Private vehicles –In case of a four-wheeler, one passenger in the back seat beside the driver is permitted
Two-wheelers without pillion
Construction activities
Passenger trains, Domestic Flight services
Buses, metro, taxis
Food processing units, jute industries
Temples and other religious places (religious congregation or any other mass gathering will be restricted)
Activities likely to remain shut:
Cinema halls
Shopping malls
Gyms,
Bards
Swimming pools
Entertainment parks
Assembly halls
Social gatherings
Educational, training and coaching institutes
Post Your Comments