The song ‘Kud Jayiha Kora Me’ goes viral on YouTube: Watch it here

A Bhojpuri song from a Bhojpuri film starring top Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav has gone viral on YouTube. The track is titled ‘Kud Jayiha Kora Me’ featuring the actor in the lead along with a new female actress. It has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Antra Singh Priyanka.

Akhilesh Kashyap has written the lyrics and Shyam Sundar for Aadishakti Films has composed the music.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film ‘Saajan Chale Sasural’. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award in 2017 for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema. Khesari Lal Yadav was recently seen in the reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss 13’.