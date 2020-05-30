Covid virus infection on the sets of ‘Naagin 4’: Ekta Kapoor hints a fifth installment

The queen of Indian Telesop ‘Ekta Kapoor’ confirmed Covid attack in the sets of her supernatural Hindi serial ‘Nagin 4’. The shooting of many mini screen serials was stopped during the lockdown, but with relaxed norms, the sets of Nagin 4 were active again, when the infection was detected.

However, the daughter of old school Bollywood romantic hero, Jitendra, who keeps a hearty friendship with the Minister for Textiles-Smriti Irani, was quick to apologize to the team for resuming the shoot before the pandemic resided.

Mukta Dhond, the creative in-charge of Nagin 4 rejected the allegations of Covid infection in the film set. But Ekta Kapoor soon came accepting the report which leaked to a Hindi media channel. In the short video, Ekta Kapoor also says the sets for Naagin 4 will be wrapped up soon in the present scenario.”Though the show has to be abruptly stopped, the climax will still be very interesting for the audience”, Ekta Kapoor promises in her short video clip.