Skymet issues new report on arrival of Southwest monsoon in Kerala

The private weather forecasting agency Skymet has informed that the southwest monsoon has arrived in Kerala on Saturday before the actual onset date on June 1. But this was not confirmed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Southwest #Monsoon2020 finally arrived on the mainland of India, #Monsoon arrived on Kerala before the actual onset date. All the onset conditions, including rainfall, OLR value, wind speed, etc. are met. Finally, the 4-month long festival begins for Indian”, tweeted Skymet.

#JUSTIN Southwest #Monsoon2020 finally arrived on the mainland of India, #Monsoon arrived on Kerala before the actual onset date. All the onset conditions including rainfall, OLR value, wind speed, etc are met. Finally, the 4-month long festival begins for Indian. #HappyMonsoon — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) May 30, 2020

The IMD has earlier this week predicted that the monsoon would hit Kerala by June 1. The fishermen were also advised not to venture into the deep-sea fishing till June 4.

“The monsoon advance will be favourable during May 31 – June 4, due to the likely formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast and the east-central Arabian Sea. These conditions are very likely to favour monsoon onset over Kerala from June 1. low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas around May 31″, said a statement issued by IMD.