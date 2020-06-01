Coronavirus Lockdown : Govt cancels University exams of final year students

The final-year University exams in Maharashtra have been called off amid the unprecedented situation arising due to coronavirus outbreak. The students who were eligible to appear for the examinations will be marked as per their aggregate performance last year, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his virtual press conference on Sunday.

The final year varsity exams were scheduled to be held from mid-March to April. The outbreak of coronavirus led to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown. This prevented the universities to conduct the examinations at the slated dates.

“The final year exams will not be held. We have decided to pass the batch on aggregate marks. Those who feel they are at disadvantage because of aggregate marks, will be able to appear voluntarily for exam scheduled later,” Thackeray said.

The final year students were left in the lurch for more than two months as their fate hanged in balance. The delay in examination would had led to an unprecedented delay in results – which would had hindered their post-graduation admissions.

Even as the state has decided to forego the final year examinations for now, the central education boards of CBSE and CICSE have decided to conduct the Class 10th and 12th examinations in July this year. The marks in both the cases form the basis for admission in colleges.