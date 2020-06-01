Woman protestor poops on an overturned police car during riots, video goes viral

A sixth night of mass demonstrations has enraptured government officials, law enforcement officers and protesters in cities across the United States after George Floyd, a black man, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Following the brutal killing of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis in Minnesota, United States, large scale protests have erupted across the country. But soon the protests descended into violence, rioting, arson, looting in various parts of the country, which is very similar to the violent protests spearheaded by the far-left group Antifa. Videos have emerged showing the ‘protestors’ vandalising and looting retail stores across the country.

Now a very bizarre form of protest has emerged, where a woman was seen defecating on a police vehicle, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers in the area. The incident happened in Salt Lake City in Utah, where the protests against George Floyd murder have turned violent.

In a video that have gone viral on social media, a white woman in a sleeveless top and panty is seen climbing onto an overturned police car on the street. While the person recording the scene or someone nearby was wondering what is she going to do, she suddenly drops her panty and squats on the police car. After that, she starts to defecating on the car, as narrated by the person speaking on the video. This causes a frenzied reaction from protestors present in the spot. Seconds later she also pulls her top up to expose her breasts, generating loud cheers from the onlookers.