21 People including 4 minors killed in landslide due to heavy rain

At least 21 people including 4 minors were killed in landslides due to heavy rainfall. The tragic incident took place in Barak Valley of Assam.

Landslides at 3 different places in Hailakandi district killed 8 persons while 7 lost their lives in Jayapur of Cachar district. 6 deaths were reported from Kaliganj of Karimganj district too.

Several others have been injured and rescue operations are presently underway. The region has been witnessing heavy rains since Monday which triggered the landslides.

Following directions from the Chief Minister, the Cachar district administration handed ex-gratia cheques of Rs 4 lakh to kin of each deceased today itself.

Agartala-New Delhi Rajdhani special and Bhairabi-Hatia Shramik special trains were terminated at Badarpur Jn last night due heavy rainfall and landslide near Maibong railway station. Chennai-Jhiribam Shramik special was also short terminated at Guwahati