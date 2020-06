Assam’s Karimganj district has been hit by a landslide near Kachar. Five members of a family have been killed in the landslide in Karimpur village of Kaliganj district. The bodies of the diseased have been recovered in rescue activities.

The deceased have been identified as Azir Uddin (56), Razia Begum (40), Afthar Hussain (10), Anwar Uddin (6), and Tahera Begum (5). Heavy rains often cause landslides in Karimganj. Tuesday’s landslide killed 12 people in the state.