Coronavirus : “India’s COVID-19 recovery rate improving, fatality rate declining”,says Health Ministry

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate has been improving and stands at 48.19 per cent now, whereas the rate of fatality has seen a steady decline to reach 2.83 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

With over 1.90 lakh cases, India climbed to the 7th spot from the 9th on 10 countries worst-hit by Covid-19. The death toll stands at 5,394. The number of active cases stood at 93,322 while 91,818 people have recovered so far, of whom 4,835 cured in the last 24 hours.

Earlier today, in a bid to boost the fledgeling MSMEs, which has been hit the hardest due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the Union Cabinet on Monday approved an infusion of Rs 20,000 crore into the sector besides announcing a slew of measures to help alleviate the distress in the farm sector. The decision was taken during the first meeting of the Cabinet after the ruling NDA government completed the first year of its second term in office. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.