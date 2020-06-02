Jayaram to share screen with Prabhas and Jr NTR

Malayalam actor Jayaram will soon share the screen space with Telugu superstars Prabhas and Jr NTR. This was revealed by the actor in a recent interview. The actor said that he will be seen in crucial roles in Jr NTR’s and Prabhas’ upcoming films.

Earleir the actor has acted in two Telugu films ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ with Allu Arjun and ‘Baghmathi’ with Anushka Shetty.

Besides this, he also has a Sanskrit film named ‘Namo’ and the multi-starrer ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ in the pipeline.‘Namo’ is directed by Vijeesh Mani. Jayaram will be seen playing the role of Kuchelan in ‘Namo’.

In ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, Jayaram will be sharing screen space with with pan-Indian stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi , Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Kishore, Rahman, Lal etc. In this epic-historic film, he essays a character named Azhwarkadiyan Nambi.