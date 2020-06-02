NEWS

Three expats including two Indians commit suicide in Kuwait

Jun 2, 2020, 05:00 pm IST

Three expatriates workers including two Indians  committed suicide by hanging in Kuwait. The other man who committed suicide is  from Nepal who is tested coronavirus positive.

As per sources, the Nepalese man was under treatment for coronavirus infection has ended his life by hanging himself with a rope inside one of the bathrooms of the quarantine facility set up at the exhibition grounds in Mishref.

An Indian expat has committed suicide in Al Ahmadi stables. Another Indian expat has ended his life by  jumping from  skyscraper.

 

 

