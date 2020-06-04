Coronavirus : India-origin minister tests positive for COVID19 in UK

Britain’s Indian-origin Business Secretary, Alok Sharma, has been tested for the novel coronavirus after feeling unwell at the despatch box in the House of Commons. Sharma, 52, was seen feeling uneasy and sweating during a debate on the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill in Parliament on Wednesday.

“Alok Sharma began feeling unwell when in the Chamber delivering the second reading of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill,’ a spokesperson for the minister said.

‘In line with guidance he has been tested for coronavirus and is returning home to self-isolate,’ the spokesperson said. Shadow business secretary, Labour’s Ed Miliband, was seen passing the minister a glass of water as he looked visibly unwell.

If Sharma tests positive for the coronavirus, anyone in his proximity within two metres for more than 15 minutes would have to self isolate for two weeks as per the current UK government guidelines.

As a senior member of the Cabinet who has been a regular at all meetings, his illness will raise concerns over the impact a positive test would have within the top rung of the government.

The minister was among hundreds of MPs seen queuing for hours on Tuesday to cast their votes under new social distance rules as Parliament returned to a physical setting after a hybrid version, which involved remote attendance by MPs via screens set up in the chamber.

Sharma’s illness will renew concerns expressed by several MPs over the return of physical voting after digital voting was discontinued.