Coronavirus : Senior official at Defence Ministry tests positive for Covid-19

A senior Ministry of Defence official has tested positive for Coronavirus following which many officials have gotten themselves tested, according to ANI.
Defence secretary Ajay Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine. He was tested after developing mild fever and the results came on Tuesday.
Officials who came in contact with the senior have gone into self-quarantine while many others await test results.
