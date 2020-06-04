“Modi government is using Covid-19 to make India a theocratic state”, says Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury announced that the party will make countrywide protests on June 16 demanding immediate cash transfers and free food grains to the poor.

The CPM leader accused that the Narendra Modi government is using the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to replace the secular, democratic and federal structure of the country with a unitary form of theocratic government.

“A unitary state is being created by the Modi government that will facilitate the disruption of the secular democratic republic of India and transition of the RSS political project of a theocratic state,” Yechury said.

Our Polit Bureau held its first meeting through video conferencing on June 2, 2020. It has issued a statement, here it is – https://t.co/AzMk0Rp6kn — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) June 3, 2020

The all-India protest to be observed on June 16 is to raise key demands, including an immediate cash transfer of Rs 7,500 per month for a period of six months to all families outside the income-tax paying bracket, free distribution of 10 kg of food grains per individual per month for six months, expansion of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from the current 100 days to 200 days with enhanced wages.

“Extend the employment guarantee scheme to cover the urban poor. Immediately announce an unemployment allowance for unemployed persons,” Yechury said.