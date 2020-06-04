DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

Security guard stabs 39 including children inside primary school

Jun 4, 2020, 09:21 pm IST

In a shocking incident that took place in southern Chinese city, at least 39 people, including dozens of children, were injured. The people were injured  after a security guard went on a stabbing spree inside a primary school on Thursday morning in the  Wangfu  town in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The alleged attacker, identified as 50-year-old security guard Li Xiaomin, rushed in with a sharp weapon and went on the stabbing and slashing spree.

The reason for the crime wasn’t immediately known. The suspect Li was arrested.

 

 

 

 

