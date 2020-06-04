“Shame On You!” : Malayalam actress Parvathy slams BJP MP Maneka Gandhi over her statement against Malappuram

Award winning Malayalam actress Pravathy Thiruvothu has came down heavily against former union minister and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi over her statement against Malappuram district in Kerala over the tragic incident of death of a pregnant elephant after it was fed by cracker stuffed pineapple. The tragic incident was took place in Palakkad district. But the animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi has blamed people of Malapuuram.

Mallapuram is know for its intense criminal activity specially with regards to animals. No action has ever been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer so they keep doing it.

Parvathy who is very active in all social issues has took her social media to slam the BJP MP.

” Animals falling prey to cruel explosive snares is a practice that must stop! It’s a punishable offence! Crushed to hear what happened!! But those who are using this now to spin fresh hatemongering based on the district this happened in? SHAME ON YOU! Get a grip!!!”, she tweeted.

” Sorry, based on the district you ASSUME this happened in!! How much more hate will you spew based on assumptions and misleading reportage?” said Parvathy in another tweet.

“Just how you jump at an opportunity to make this an anti-Muslim, hate campaign is astonishing. Focus on the problem. ANIMALS ARE IN DANGER BECAUSE OF CRUEL EXPLOSIVE SNARES. Talk about the actual issue here!” said the actress.

“It’s murder, Malappuram is famous for such incidents, it’s India’s most violent district, for instance, they throw poison on roads so that 300-400 birds and dogs die at one time”, said the BJP leader to news agency ANI. She also said that Forest Secretary should be removed. Rahul Gandhi is from that area, why has he not taken action?,” Maneka Gandhi also questioned his silence on the elephant’s death in Malappuram”, said Maneka on Wednesday.

“Kerala government has not taken any action in Malappuram, it seems they are scared,” Maneka Gandhi said, adding “An elephant is killed every 3 days in Kerala. We have less than 20,000 elephants left in India, they are declining rapidly”, added Maneka.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after a forest officer shared the details of the horrific incident on his Facebook page. The Mannarkkad forest range officer informed that an FIR was lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act.