A young man aged 22 has committed suicide at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Bittu Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Gopalganj in Bihar has ended his life. He was admitted in AIIMS for for treatment of cancer.

Tiwari committed suicide by hanging himself from the grill of a staircase on the second floor. The body will be handed over to his family after the autopsy. The reason behind his extreme step has not yet been ascertained.

