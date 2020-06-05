Entertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHDH Latest NewsDH NEWSCinemaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesIndiaEntertainment

Nayanthara’s latest stills from ‘Mookuthi Amman’ goes viral : Watch Here

Jun 5, 2020, 12:30 pm IST

Latest stills from the Nayanthara and RJ Balaji starrer Mookuthi Amman were released on Thursday, which showed the Lady Superstar as goddess Amman. The stills were released by debut director RJ Balaji.

Nayanthara looks ethereal in the posters, and is seen wearing a red and green saree, decked in elaborate jewellery, headgear as well as holding a trishul.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close