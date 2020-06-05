Special flights to India announced by Flydubai

Dubai based budget airline company, Flydubai has announced special flight service to India, Pakistan and 9 other destinations. Flydubai has announced that it will operate repatriation flights to selected destinations including multiple cities of India and Pakistan .

The UAE residents and stranded citizens of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Bulgaria, Finland, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine can book their seats on special repatriation flights on flydubai website from today.

These special flights are only for repatriation of stranded passengers and will carry citizens of the above-mentioned countries who currently reside in or are visiting the UAE.

“All flights offer one-way Economy Class fares originating in Dubai,” it said.

The offered fare on flydubai’s special flights is inclusive of 20 kg checked baggage allowance. All flights will operate from Terminal 2 at Dubai International.

The airline also informed that that no meals will be served during the flight, but a snack box will be provided to the passengers. .