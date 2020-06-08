4 Terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces has neutralised 4 militants in an encounter Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.

After getting information about the presence of militants in the area, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Pinjora area of the district in South Kashmir on Monday morning.

The operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fired on personnel of a search party, who retaliated. In the exchange of fire, four militants were killed.

This is the second encounter in Shopian district in the past 24 hours.

Five Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a self-styled commander, were killed in a gun battle with security forces in the district’s Reban area on Sunday.