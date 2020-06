Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Monday crossed 7 million followers on Instagram. This was reveald by the actor itself. Allu Arjun shared a picture of himself on Instagram. “Thank you for all the love. Gratitude forever,” he captioned the picture.

Allu Arjun opened Instagram account on November 2017 . Allu Arjun is followed by 13.2 million in Facebook.On Twitter, Allu Arjun has got 4.6 million followers.