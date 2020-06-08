HBD Shilpa Shetty : Here are some unknown facts about the gorgeous actress

Actress Shilpa Shetty celebrates her birthday on 8 June. She made her screen debut in the thriller Baazigar (1993) which garnered her two Filmfare Awards nominations, including one for Best Supporting Actress. She followed it with a leading role in the highly successful action comedy Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) in which she played dual roles. After this initial success, she starred in a series of unsuccessful films with the exception of her supporting role in the successful action musical Jaanwar (1999). The same year her Item number in the song “UP Bihar Lootne” from the crime drama Shool garnered widespread attention.

Shilpa Shetty had won millions of hearts with her acting skills and with her perfect body she has made a statement as well. But did we know that she is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. She is also interested in sports and during her school days, she was a captain of the volleyball team. She is also a black belt in karate.

We all know her as a Bollywood actress but at the same time, she has done other language films as well. She is also very well-versed in six different languages. The icon can speak Hindi, English, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, and Tamil fluently. Now, that is what a versatile actor is.

We might have seen her driving cars in different films but in real life, Shilpa is extremely petrified of driving cars. Although she holds a valid driving license but prefers a chauffeur to drive her to different places.

Before making it big in Bollywood, Shilpa was working as a model. She started her modelling career in 1991 where she did a commercial of Limca. Over the years, she has appeared in a number of television advertisements.

Apart from her acting skills, Shilpa happens to be a very good nutritionist. She has co-authored a book on nutrition titled as The Great Indian Diet along with Luke Coutinho. The book focuses on losing fat and offers the perfect diet to get rid of obesity.