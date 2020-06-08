Militants killed village sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir

Militants has killed a village sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The incident took place on Monday evening in Anantnag district .

Ajay Pandit. a village sarpanch and Congress leader has been shot dead by militants at main road in Lukbawan in Anantnag district at 6 pm. Soon after the incident, he was rushed to hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. No militant outfit has claimed the responsibility for the killing so far.

#UPDATE Today at about 6 pm some unknown terrorists fired upon one Congress Sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandit at Lokbawan, Anantnag who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital: Jammu & Kashmir Police https://t.co/7TOUPs8cHl — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

