State government lifts Covid cess imposed on IMFL

The Delhi Government has announced its decision to withdraw the ‘special corona fee’ levied at 70% of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor. But the Delhi government has also hiked VAT from 20% to 25%. This will come in effect from June 10, 2020.

The state government imposed the ‘special corona fee’ on alcohol from May 5.

Liquor is among the largest sources of revenue in Delhi. In the annual budget for 2020-21, the government had projected a revenue of Rs 6,279 crore — 14% of total revenue projections — from state excise.