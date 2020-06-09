BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, mother test coronavirus positive

Former union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia has been tested coronavirus positive. It is reported that they were admitted to Max Super Specialty hospital in Delhi.

#Breaking | Jyotiraditya Scindia & and his mother, Madhavi Raje Scindia test positive for #Coronavirus; admitted in Max Hospital, Delhi. (ET Now) Track live updates on #coronavirus here https://t.co/h1z0GfN8Fj pic.twitter.com/Or7pFYVJdu — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) June 9, 2020

As per reports, Jyotiraditya Scindia had complained of sore throat and fever. While his mother was asymptomatic, reports said. Both of them are currently undergoing treatment at Delhi hospital.

Breaking now: Not so good news: @JM_Scindia and his mother have tested positive for corona, The former Cong turned BJP leader from MP has been admitted to hospital.. Wish him a speedy recovery! ? @IndiaToday — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 9, 2020

Scindia, former Indian Congress MP from Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh, quit the grand old party to join BJP in March.2020. He is the BJP candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh.