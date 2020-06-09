DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, mother test coronavirus positive

Jun 9, 2020, 03:58 pm IST

Former union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia has been tested coronavirus positive. It is reported that they were admitted to Max Super Specialty hospital in Delhi.

As per reports, Jyotiraditya Scindia had complained of sore throat and fever. While his mother was asymptomatic, reports said. Both of them are currently undergoing treatment at Delhi hospital.

Scindia, former Indian Congress MP from Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh, quit the grand old party to join BJP in March.2020. He is the BJP candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh.

