Commodity Market: Gold prices fells down

In the commodity market the price of gold has slipped down. The August gold futures fell 0.06% per cent to Rs. 46,072 per 10 gram. Silver futures on MCX declined 0.12% to Rs. 48,127 per kg.

In the international market, the price of gold has surged. As per trade experts, the weaker dollar has supported the upward rally of the yellow metal. The US dollar hovered near a three-month low, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was up 0.1% at US dollar 1,695.48 per ounce . US gold futures eased 0.2% to US dollar 1,701 per ounce.

Among other precious metals, silver dropped 1.6% to US dollar 17.57 an ounce, palladium fell 0.5% to US dollar 2,013.41, while platinum edged 0.1% higher to US dollar 833.35.