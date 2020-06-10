3 Militants killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

The security forces has gunned done three militants in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter took place in Sugoo village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday 10 June.

The security forces including Army Police and the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) was conducting a joint operation after getting a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the region at 1:30 am in the night.

The terrorists were inside a house which was cordoned by the forces.

This week since Sunday, forces have already killed nine terrorists in three encounters in Shopian district.