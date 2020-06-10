BJP to add 9 Rajya Sabha seats to its tally

BJP may get 9 Rajya Sabha seats in the coming elections to the upper house of Indian Parliament. The Rajya Sabha election for the vacant seats will be held at June 19. A total of 24 seats will go to polls on June 19.

This will take the NDA’s seats to 100 in the Upper House. The NDA would however be 22 short of the majority mark in the House of 242. However, the NDA could tide out in the Rajya Sabha, with the help for the AIADMK, BJD, YSRCP and TRS.

Although the NDA did not have the full strength in the House, it had managed to pass crucial bills relating to triple talaq, the Citizenship law and also the abrogating of Article 370.